Cornelius Lucas Injury: Inactive for Week 18
Lucas (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Lucas injured his groin during the Commanders' Week 17 overtime win over the Falcons, which was serious enough to prevent him from practicing all week. He'll work on rehabbing from the injury and recovering enough to be available for the start of the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now