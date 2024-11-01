Cornelius Lucas Injury: Won't suit up Week 9

Lucas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Lucas hurt his ankle in last Sunday's win over the Bears and didn't play after the third quarter. The left tackle has started five of the eight games in which he's played this season and has logged 61 percent of the Commanders' offensive snaps. Brandon Coleman's workload will likely increase as a result of Lucas' absence Sunday.