Cornelius Lucas News: Cut by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

The Browns released Lucas on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Lucas appeared in 10 games for Cleveland in 2025 and made five starts at tackle. The 34-year-old was just one season into a three-year deal and will now look to catch on with another team for the 2026 campaign.

