Cornelius Lucas News: Heading to Cleveland
The Browns agreed to terms with Lucas on a two-year, $10 million contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Lucas turns 34 years old in July and has 129 games of experience, including 54 starts. He appeared in 14 regular-season contests for the Commanders last season, making seven starts. In Cleveland, Lucas will serve as experienced veteran depth behind tackles Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin.
