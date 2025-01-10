Cornelius Lucas News: Set to return for wild-card matchup

Lucas (groin) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card contest versus Tampa Bay.

Lucas suffered a groin injury Week 17 versus the Falcons and didn't play in Week 18 against Dallas. He managed an LP/LP/FP progression during practice this week and is expected to take the field against the Buccaneers. Lucas started in seven of his 14 contests this season but has mostly served in a rotational role.