Cornell Powell News: Signed to KC practice squad
The Chiefs signed Powell to the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
It's the third time this season that Powell has been signed to the Chiefs' practice squad. The 2021 fifth-round pick hasn't been elevated for a single game this season, but he would be a candidate to do so if the Chiefs need to add depth to the wide receiver corps.
Cornell Powell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now