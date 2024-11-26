Fantasy Football
Cornell Powell headshot

Cornell Powell News: Signed to KC practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

The Chiefs signed Powell to the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's the third time this season that Powell has been signed to the Chiefs' practice squad. The 2021 fifth-round pick hasn't been elevated for a single game this season, but he would be a candidate to do so if the Chiefs need to add depth to the wide receiver corps.

Cornell Powell
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
