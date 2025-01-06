Cornell Powell News: Staying in Seattle

The Seahawks signed Powell to a reserve/future contract Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Powell ended the season on the Seahawks' practice squad after being cut by the Chiefs on Oct. 22. He last saw NFL regular-season action in 2022 with Kansas City, during which he played 31 snaps (three on offense, 28 on special teams) across three games but didn't show up on the box score otherwise.