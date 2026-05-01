Cortez Braham News: Signs with Baltimore

The Ravens signed Braham as an undrafted free agent Friday, Justin Robertson of the team's official site reports.

Braham ended his collegiate career with Memphis, totaling 63 receptions for 889 yards and eight touchdowns over 12 games in 2025. The 25-year-old wide receiver is certainly on the older side for a rookie, as he began his college career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas from 2019 to 2021. Braham will compete with several other options at wide receiver during training camp in an attempt to stay on the depth chart throughout this season.