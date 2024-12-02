Cory Durden News: Joining Big Blue

The Giants signed Durden off the Rams' practice squad Monday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Durden has spent all of 2024 on the Rams' practice squad after appearing in four regular-season games with the team as an undrafted rookie last season, recording three total tackles over 44 defensive snaps. With Dexter Lawrence (elbow) being placed on injured reserve Monday, Durden will likely serve as the Giants' top backup defensive tackle moving forward, playing behind Jordon Riley.