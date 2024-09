Cory Trice Injury: Out for Week 4

Trice (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Colts, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Trice exited Sunday's win over the Chargers early with the injury, which turned out to be significant enough to keep him sidelined for the week ahead. The second-year pro's absence in Indianapolis will likely lead to Darius Rush seeing any reserve snaps at corner behind starters Joey Porter and Donte Jackson.