Cory Trice News: Brought off IR
The Steelers activated Trice (hamstring) from injured reserve to the 53-man roster Thursday.
Trice will be eligible to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Browns, which would be his first action since having sustained a hamstring injury Week 3 against the Bengals. The second-year pro figures to handle a rotational role in Pittsburgh's secondary, while also contributing on special teams.
