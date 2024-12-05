Fantasy Football
Cory Trice headshot

Cory Trice News: Brought off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

The Steelers activated Trice (hamstring) from injured reserve to the 53-man roster Thursday.

Trice will be eligible to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Browns, which would be his first action since having sustained a hamstring injury Week 3 against the Bengals. The second-year pro figures to handle a rotational role in Pittsburgh's secondary, while also contributing on special teams.

Cory Trice
Pittsburgh Steelers
