Cory Trice headshot

Cory Trice News: Makes six appearances in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Trice racked up 21 tackles (15 solo) and two passes defensed, including one interception, across six regular-season appearances with the Steelers in 2024.

Trice, a 2023 seventh-round pick, started Pittsburgh's final three games of the regular season, but he was then inactive for the team's wild-card round loss to the Ravens. This offseason, Trice will compete to earn a larger rotational role on defense, while continuing to operate as a contributor on special teams.

Cory Trice
Pittsburgh Steelers
