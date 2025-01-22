Cory Trice News: Makes six appearances in 2024

Trice racked up 21 tackles (15 solo) and two passes defensed, including one interception, across six regular-season appearances with the Steelers in 2024.

Trice, a 2023 seventh-round pick, started Pittsburgh's final three games of the regular season, but he was then inactive for the team's wild-card round loss to the Ravens. This offseason, Trice will compete to earn a larger rotational role on defense, while continuing to operate as a contributor on special teams.