Cory Trice News: Not playing vs. Baltimore

Trice (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Trice played a season-high 67 defensive snaps against the Bengals in Week 18 and tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) in the process. However, the 2023 seventh-round pick will observe Saturday's playoff game in street clothes. James Pierre will serve as the Steelers' main backup at outside corner behind starters Donte Jackson and Joey Porter.