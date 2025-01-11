Fantasy Football
Cory Trice headshot

Cory Trice News: Not playing vs. Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 4:09pm

Trice (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Trice played a season-high 67 defensive snaps against the Bengals in Week 18 and tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) in the process. However, the 2023 seventh-round pick will observe Saturday's playoff game in street clothes. James Pierre will serve as the Steelers' main backup at outside corner behind starters Donte Jackson and Joey Porter.

Cory Trice
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
