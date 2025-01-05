Courtland Sutton News: Closes regular season well

Sutton recorded five receptions on seven targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-0 win over the Chiefs.

The Chiefs rested several of their defensive starters, but this was still an impressive performance for Sutton. He picked up nearly half of his yardage on a 47-yard catch midway through the first quarter, and he capped off the same drive with a 10-yard reception in the end zone two plays later. With the showing, he topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the first time since 2019 and will remain a key part of the Denver offense in a wild-card round matchup against the Bills.