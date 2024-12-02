Courtland Sutton News: Cracks century mark in win
Sutton brought in six of nine targets for 102 yards in Monday's 41-32 win over the Browns.
Sutton led the Broncos in both targets and receptions Monday, but he was second to Marvin Mims after the latter broke off a 93-yard touchdown in the high-scoring affair. The 29-year-old Sutton has posted three 100-plus-yard performances over the last six weeks, chipping in three touchdowns over that span as well. With Denver entering a bye week, Sutton will have to wait until Sunday, Dec. 15 against Indianapolis in order to continue his current tear.
