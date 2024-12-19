Courtland Sutton News: Five catches in TNF loss

Sutton brought in five of six targets for 50 yards in the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

Sutton finished second across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Broncos on the night. The veteran wideout saw a highly productive six-game stretch with at least six catches and 70 receiving yards in each contest snapped in Week 15 against the Colts, and although he saw a slight uptick Thursday, he still delivered relatively modest numbers for fantasy managers relying on him in playoff matchups. Sutton should have a good chance of bouncing back in a Week 17 road matchup against the vulnerable Bengals defense on Saturday, Dec. 28.