Courtland Sutton News: Goes for two scores Sunday
Sutton grabbed eight receptions (10 targets) for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 29-19 win over the Raiders.
Sutton was on the receiving end of both of Bo Nix's touchdown passes Sunday, resulting in his first multi-score game of 2024. The veteran wideout boosted his season line to 57-744-5 through 12 games with this dominant showing. Sutton has recorded at least 70 receiving yards in five straight contests since being held without a target back in Week 7. Fantasy managers should continue riding this wave of production into next Monday's tilt against the Browns.
