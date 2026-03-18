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Courtland Sutton News: Joined in WR corps by Waddle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 2:49pm

The Broncos have officially announced their trade with the Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports, a move that bolsters the team's wideout corps, which Sutton led last season.

In 17 regular-season games in 2025, Sutton parlayed his team-leading 124 targets into a 74-1,017-7 receiving line, with Troy Franklin next in line in terms of targets with 104. The addition of Waddle -- a 2021 first-rounder -- gives Denver a dynamic playmaker to pair with Sutton, providing the team with a strong 1-2 punch at wideout, supplemented by Franklin, Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims, with Lil'Jordan Humphrey along with Michael Bandy rounding out the current WR depth chart. In any case, as the 2026 campaign approaches Sutton isn't necessarily the Broncos' clear-cut top option at the position, a standing that Waddle has the upside to claim should he mesh well with franchise QB Bo Nix.

Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
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