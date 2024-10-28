Courtland Sutton News: Reaches century mark Sunday

Sutton caught eight of 11 passes for 100 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

In rookie quarterback Bo Nix's best performance yet, Sutton broke out for his first 100-yard game of the season, and a season high in receptions. Nix may have made it a point of emphasis to get the ball to Sutton after the fifth-year wideout went without a target the week before against the Saints, but given the results, he isn't likely to be forgotten about again. Sutton could be in line for big numbers again in Week 9 against a Ravens secondary that has struggled all year and which just got torched for a 7-99-2 line by the unheralded Cedric Tillman, and a 5-79-0 line by former Bronco Jerry Jeudy.