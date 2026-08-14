Courtland Sutton headshot

Courtland Sutton News: Strong start to preseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 11:13am

Sutton caught all three of his targets for 60 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons.

Starting QB Bo Nix and WR Jaylen Waddle (leg) didn't dress Friday, but Sutton showed encouraging chemistry with backup QB Jarrett Stidham on Denver's first two drives. Sutton made a nice one-handed grab in addition to hauling in a 40-yard pass that got Denver down to the 1-yard line on the opening drive. The 30-year-old wideout looks like he's in midseason form already on the heels of back-to-back regular seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Courtland Sutton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Courtland Sutton See More
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum
Author Image
John McKechnie
Yesterday
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round Guide to Ace a Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round Guide to Ace a Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
3 days ago