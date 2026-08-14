Courtland Sutton News: Strong start to preseason
Sutton caught all three of his targets for 60 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons.
Starting QB Bo Nix and WR Jaylen Waddle (leg) didn't dress Friday, but Sutton showed encouraging chemistry with backup QB Jarrett Stidham on Denver's first two drives. Sutton made a nice one-handed grab in addition to hauling in a 40-yard pass that got Denver down to the 1-yard line on the opening drive. The 30-year-old wideout looks like he's in midseason form already on the heels of back-to-back regular seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.
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