Courtland Sutton News: Surprisingly blanked in big win

Sutton did not draw a target during the Broncos' 33-10 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

The Broncos' No. 1 wideout was shockingly uninvolved in a game during which his team enjoyed a solid amount of offensive success, although Sutton did draw a target late in the first quarter that didn't end up in the box score due to the Saints' defensive holding penalty on the play. Given he'd drawn an impressive 47 targets from Bo Nix over the first six games, Thursday can safely be chalked up as an outlier for Sutton, who'll be well-positioned for a bounce-back performance during a Week 8 home matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 27.