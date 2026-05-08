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Courtney Jackson News: Lands with Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Titans claimed Jackson off waivers from the Giants on Friday.

Jackson spent the 2025 season on the Seahawks' practice squad before signing with the Giants in February. He'll now get another chance with the Titans. The 25-year-old had a mediocre college career and is slightly undersized at 5-foot-11, 179 pounds, making him a likely candidate for the practice squad.

Courtney Jackson
Tennessee Titans
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