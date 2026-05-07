Courtney Jackson News: Let go by Giants
The Giants waived Jackson on Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Jackson signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants back in February, but the team opted to let him go with rookie minicamp scheduled to commence Friday. The Arkansas product spent the 2025 season on the Seahawks' practice squad and will likely aim for a similar role if he links up with another team.
Courtney Jackson
Free Agent
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