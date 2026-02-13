Courtney Jackson News: Signs with Giants

The Giants signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jackson spent the 2025 season on Seattle's practice squad after joining the team in late August. Though the undrafted rookie did not see regular-season action in 2025, he showed promise as a punt returner towards the end of his college career at Arkansas. The 24-year-old will participate in New York's offseason activities and could see a role on special teams should he find a spot on the active roster in 2026.