Coy Cronk News: Works out with Falcons

Atlanta worked out Cronk (undisclosed) on Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons are relatively healthy at offensive tackle at this point in the season, but the organization opted to give Cronk a look anyways. It's not clear whether he'll be signed to the practice squad or 53-man roster anytime soon, but Cronk at least appears to have recovered from the injury that he was dealing with earlier this year.