Reynolds rushed the ball six times for 21 yards in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

Reynolds saw some added work on offense with the game well in hand for Detroit in the fourth quarter, logging his first offensive touches of the year. The 28-year-old remains a distant third option at running back behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in 2024 while keeping a slight edge over rookie Sione Vaki for that No. 3 spot.