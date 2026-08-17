Craig Reynolds News: Catches on with Washington

The Commanders signed Reynolds to a contract Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds was a free agent for the entire offseason, but he will get a look with the Commanders to give the team some backfield depth while Jeremy McNichols works through a quadriceps injury. Reynolds mostly served on special teams across seven regular-season games with the Lions in 2025 before being waived by the team in late November. He ended the season on the Patriots' practice-squad injured list due to an unspecified injury.