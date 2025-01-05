Craig Reynolds News: Eight carries in blowout win

Reynolds rushed the ball eight times for 39 yards while failing to reel in either of his targets in Sunday night's 31-9 win over the Vikings.

Reynolds continued in his role as the top backup at running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 18, turning eight carries into a season-high 39 yards on the ground. With the victory, the Lions secured a bye week to open the postseason, and it's possible that David Montgomery (knee) will be able to return to action in two weeks when Detroit plays in the NFC divisional round, which would push Reynolds back to No. 3 on the depth chart. Reynolds finished the 2024 regular season with 139 rushing yards on 31 carries while catching three of five targets for 40 yards over 17 games.