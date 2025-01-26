Craig Reynolds News: Limited action in 2024
Reynolds finished the 2024 regular season with 31 carries for 139 yards while also catching three of five targets for 40 yards and logging 28 yards as a kick returner over 17 games.
Reynolds opened the season as the No. 3 option at running back behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, logging just 12 carries for 51 yards over the team's first 14 games. When Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Week 15 against the Bills, which ended his regular season, Reynolds was thrust into the No. 2 spot behind Gibbs. Over the final three regular-season contests, Reynolds had 19 carries for 88 yards while adding his three receptions for 40 yards. The running back will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning the Lions will have the ability to match any offer put in front of him by another team.