Craig Reynolds News: Limited opportunities in Week 16

Reynolds rushed the ball four times for 18 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.

Reynolds was expected to take a step up and operate as Detroit's No. 2 running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 16, but it didn't lead to a heavy workload. Over 15 games in 2024, Reynolds has now turned 16 carries into 69 yards while the reception Sunday was his first of the year. He'll look to be more involved in the Lions' next contest against the 49ers on Monday Night Football on Dec. 30.