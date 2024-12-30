Fantasy Football
Craig Reynolds News: Nine touches in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Reynolds rushed the ball seven times for 31 yards while catching both of his targets for 35 yards in Monday night's 40-34 win over the 49ers.

Reynolds was once again operating as the team's No. 2 running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 17, making the most of his limited opportunities. Most notably, Reynolds reeled in a 26-yard catch in the first quarter, which set up the Lions inside the 10 yard line. The running back has now turned 11 carries into 49 yards while reeling in all three of his targets for 40 yards over the last two games with David Montgomery (knee) unavailable.

