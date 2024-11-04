Curtis Brooks News: Works out with Jets

The Jets worked out Brooks (undisclosed) on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 2022 sixth-round pick from Cincinnati was waived from the Commanders' injured reserve after sustaining an undisclosed injury early August. However, Brooks' workout with the Jets on Monday suggests he's since moved past the issue. The 26-year-old has yet to appear in an NFL game, but he could find his way onto the Jets' practice squad if Monday's workout went well.