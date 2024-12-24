Curtis Jacobs Injury: Designated to return from IR

The Patriots designated Jacobs (head) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs was placed on injured reserve in mid-November due to a head injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Rams. His practice participation this week will indicate his availability for Saturday's game against the Chargers. Jacobs has mostly played on special teams and has accumulated four tackles (two solo) across nine regular-season games.