Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Curtis Jacobs headshot

Curtis Jacobs Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

The Patriots placed Jacobs (head) on injured reserve Tuesday,

Jacobs injured his head in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams and was down on the field for several minutes. He was claimed off waivers from Kansas City on Aug. 28 and went on to play in nine games, including two starts for New England. The 22-year-old will now focus on returning to full health and preparing for the 2025 campaign.

Curtis Jacobs
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now