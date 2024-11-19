Curtis Jacobs Injury: Lands on IR

The Patriots placed Jacobs (head) on injured reserve Tuesday,

Jacobs injured his head in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams and was down on the field for several minutes. He was claimed off waivers from Kansas City on Aug. 28 and went on to play in nine games, including two starts for New England. The 22-year-old will now focus on returning to full health and preparing for the 2025 campaign.