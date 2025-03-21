Curtis Jacobs News: Let go by New England
The Patriots cut Jacobs (concussion) on Friday.
Jacobs was claimed off waivers by New England last August, and he suited up for nine regular-season games with the team in 2024. The 23-year-old linebacker mostly contributed on special teams until a concussion forced him to shift to IR. Now healthy, Jacobs will search for a chance to prove himself in a depth capacity with a new squad.
Curtis Jacobs
Free Agent
