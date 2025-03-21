Fantasy Football
Curtis Jacobs News: Let go by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

The Patriots cut Jacobs (concussion) on Friday.

Jacobs was claimed off waivers by New England last August, and he suited up for nine regular-season games with the team in 2024. The 23-year-old linebacker mostly contributed on special teams until a concussion forced him to shift to IR. Now healthy, Jacobs will search for a chance to prove himself in a depth capacity with a new squad.

