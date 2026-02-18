Curtis Robinson News: Role expands in injury-plagued year

Robinson recorded 42 tackles (19 solo) with one pass defended across 14 active games with the 49ers in 2025.

Fred Warner (ankle) headlined a list of injured linebackers that San Francisco was forced to play without in 2025. Robinson -- a career special teamer -- took advantage of the available defensive snaps and set a new career high in combined tackles (42). The 28-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, so Robinson will have to re-sign with his current club if he wants to spend a sixth season on the 49ers' special teams unit.