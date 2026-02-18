Curtis Robinson headshot

Curtis Robinson News: Role expands in injury-plagued year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Robinson recorded 42 tackles (19 solo) with one pass defended across 14 active games with the 49ers in 2025.

Fred Warner (ankle) headlined a list of injured linebackers that San Francisco was forced to play without in 2025. Robinson -- a career special teamer -- took advantage of the available defensive snaps and set a new career high in combined tackles (42). The 28-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, so Robinson will have to re-sign with his current club if he wants to spend a sixth season on the 49ers' special teams unit.

Curtis Robinson
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
