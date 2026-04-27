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Curtis Robinson News: Signing with Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Cowboys signed Robinson to a one-year deal Monday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Robinson got a chance to prove his mettle in 2025 due to an injury bug that hit the 49ers' linebacker corps. The 27-year-old played 244 defensive snaps in 2025 over 14 games, up from 83 snaps over 15 games in the first five years of his career combined. Robinson registered 42 tackles (19 solo) over that 14-game span and has proven to be a reliable depth option that will be able to produce for the Cowboys in 2026 if DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James or Dee Winters are unable to suit up.

Curtis Robinson
Dallas Cowboys
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