Curtis Samuel Injury: Absent from practice Thursday

Samuel (pectoral) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuel remains sidelined due to a pectoral injury that forced him out of Buffalo's win over Tennessee in Week 7. He's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's road matchup against the Seahawks, but an absence on Samuel's part may not impact the Bills offense too notably. Through seven games this season, Samuel has yet to rack up a 100 yards from scrimmage.