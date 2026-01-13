Samuel is scheduled to practice Tuesday in some fashion for the first time since Week 11, after he had missed each of the Bills' last eight games while nursing a pair of injuries. Given the length of his layoff, Samuel will likely need to advance to full participation in practice by Thursday in order to have a realistic shot of being activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver. If available this weekend, Samuel could be called upon to play meaningful snaps at receiver right off the bat after Tyrell Shavers exited with a knee injury and Gabe Davis (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear in this past Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars in the wild-card round.