Curtis Samuel Injury: Could be facing multi-week absence

Coach Sean McDermott relayed Friday that Samuel (pectoral) may be out "more than one week," but McDermott doesn't believe Samuel will go on injured reserve, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Samuel has already been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, and it sounds like he's far from a lock to return Nov. 3 against the Dolphins in Week 9. He's unlikely to play a significant role even when healthy, as Samuel has exceeded 22 receiving yards only once for a Bills passing game that will likely have even fewer targets to go around after trading for Amari Cooper last Tuesday.