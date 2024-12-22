Fantasy Football
Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel Injury: Inactive in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Samuel (rib) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Patriots.

Samuel made an early exit from last Sunday's win at Detroit due to a shoulder injury, but he was listed as limited on all three Week 16 practice reports due to a rib issue and entered the weekend as questionable. With his lack of availability confirmed for this Sunday's contest, he'll stick to the sideline while the Bills roll with Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins as the core of their receiving corps.

Curtis Samuel
Buffalo Bills
