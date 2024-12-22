Curtis Samuel Injury: Inactive in Week 16

Samuel (rib) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Patriots.

Samuel made an early exit from last Sunday's win at Detroit due to a shoulder injury, but he was listed as limited on all three Week 16 practice reports due to a rib issue and entered the weekend as questionable. With his lack of availability confirmed for this Sunday's contest, he'll stick to the sideline while the Bills roll with Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins as the core of their receiving corps.