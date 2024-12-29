Curtis Samuel Injury: Inactive Sunday

Samuel (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Samuel, who was inactive for the Bills' Week 16 win over the Patriots, will miss his second straight game, which sets the stage for Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins and Tyrell Shavers to handle the team's wideout duties versus New York. Samuel's next chance to see game action will arrive next weekend in Buffalo's regular-season finale against New England.