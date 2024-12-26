Curtis Samuel Injury: Limited practice Thursday

Samuel (rib) was limited at practice Thursday.

Samuel was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, so he'll presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's contest against the Jets without an injury designation. If he's cleared for Week 17 action, Samuel would carry modest fantasy upside while working in a wideout corps that also includes Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins.