Curtis Samuel Injury: Limited to begin Week 18 prep

Samuel (ribs) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-though practice, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills have clinched the AFC's No. 2 seed, but head coach Sean McDermott noted Monday that he's hopeful that Samuel will be able to get some playing time this Sunday against the Patriots after having missed two straight contests, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. Samuel has two more chances to practice fully before Buffalo posts its designations for the Week 18 game.