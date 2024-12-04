Curtis Samuel Injury: Listed as limited Wednesday
Samuel (foot) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through.
The veteran wideout played 20 offensive snaps and took one carry for seven yards in Sunday night's blowout win over the 49ers. However, it now appears he picked up a foot injury in the process. Samuel's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can suit up in Week 14, when the Bills face the Rams.
