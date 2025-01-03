Curtis Samuel Injury: Questionable due to rib injury

Samuel (rib) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Buffalo has been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL all season, and that trend continues for Week 18. Samuel's the only questionable player for the Bills, while linebacker Terrel Bernard (quadriceps) is out. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic believes Samuel could be among the team leaders in playing time at wide receiver if he suits up, as Buffalo's expected to rest key contributors -- including star quarterback Josh Allen -- for the majority of Sunday's regular-season finale.