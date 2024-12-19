Curtis Samuel Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Samuel (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday, and Samuel remained limited in the first official practice of the week Thursday due to a rib injury he suffered in Buffalo's Week 15 win over Detroit. Samuel's snap count diminished due to the return of rookie wideout Keon Coleman, and the former shouldn't have a heavy role in the Bills' offense against the Patriots on Sunday if he does suit up. Over his last five games, Samuel has logged 12 catches (on 19 targets) for 109 yards and one touchdown while adding eight rushing yards on two carries.