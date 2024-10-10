Curtis Samuel Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Samuel (foot/toe) is participating in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel missed Wednesday's session due to foot and toe injuries, but he's back on the field in at least a limited capacity Thursday. That bodes well for the versatile veteran WR's odds of returning to health in time for Monday's divisional matchup against the Jets, though definitive word on Samuel's status for Week 6 may not arrive until Saturday's final official practice of the week.