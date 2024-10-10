Fantasy Football
Curtis Samuel Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 10, 2024 at 10:40am

Samuel (foot/toe) is participating in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel missed Wednesday's session due to foot and toe injuries, but he's back on the field in at least a limited capacity Thursday. That bodes well for the versatile veteran WR's odds of returning to health in time for Monday's divisional matchup against the Jets, though definitive word on Samuel's status for Week 6 may not arrive until Saturday's final official practice of the week.

Curtis Samuel
Buffalo Bills
