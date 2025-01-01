Curtis Samuel Injury: Set to be limited Wednesday

Samuel (ribs) will be limited in Wednesday's walk-though, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills have clinched the AFC's No. 2 seed, but head coach Sean McDermott nonetheless noted Monday that he's hopeful Samuel will be able to get some playing time this Sunday against the Patriots after having missed two straight contests, Alaina Getzenberg, ESPN reports. Samuel has two more chances to practice fully before Buffalo's Week 18 game designations are revealed.