Curtis Samuel headshot

Curtis Samuel Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 1:13pm

Samuel (pectoral) remained a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After missing the Bills' Week 8 win over the Seahawks with the pec injury, Samuel was able to play in last Sunday's victory over the Dolphins, logging 26 percent of the offensive snaps. Samuel finished with zero catches on one target in Week 9 and has totaled a 12-92-0 receiving line on 19 targets this season. He's well off the fantasy radar with his current role.

